Truist Upgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to “Hold”

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

PK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.