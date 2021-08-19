TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $635.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

