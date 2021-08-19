TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $635.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.
