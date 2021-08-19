Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 193.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 52.3% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.