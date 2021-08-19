Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after buying an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

