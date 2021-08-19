Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $205.06. 1,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

