Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 154 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 65,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.