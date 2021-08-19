Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.14. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,024. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01.

