TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $92.05 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00055942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00846263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00103033 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,261,049 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

