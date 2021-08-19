Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Tuya stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 50,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,042. Tuya has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

