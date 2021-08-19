Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $13.15 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $14,330.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,167.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.43 or 0.06746965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.71 or 0.01418518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00374633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00143783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00566332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00347762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.00315920 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

