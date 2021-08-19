UBS Group Analysts Give TUI (LON:TUI) a GBX 170 Price Target

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 309.90 ($4.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.06.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

