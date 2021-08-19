UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.