UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

