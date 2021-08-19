UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce $311.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.50 million and the highest is $328.60 million. UDR reported sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 2,269,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

