UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Sells $1,262,294.88 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after buying an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

