UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.88. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,387 shares of company stock worth $892,269. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

