UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $453.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.32 million to $455.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

