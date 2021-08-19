Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Skylands Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 7.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $63,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.26. 14,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,405. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

