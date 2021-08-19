Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.71. 129,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,405. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

