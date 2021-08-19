Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of UNP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.71. 129,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,405. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
