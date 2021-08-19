uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

QURE stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.88. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

