United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 2,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,196,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 102,362.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.