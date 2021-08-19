United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 58.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 132.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $169.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

