Unitrade Achieves Market Cap of $5.47 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.60 or 0.00847836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00047386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00103994 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

