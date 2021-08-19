Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,201.0 days.

Shares of UHOIF opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

