Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,201.0 days.
Shares of UHOIF opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55.
Ushio Company Profile
See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.