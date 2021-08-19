Utrust (UTK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.62 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $205.21 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00847542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

