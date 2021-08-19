Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Todd Staub Acquires 1,328 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Todd Staub purchased 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,687.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

