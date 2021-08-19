UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UWMC. Barclays boosted their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 14.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

