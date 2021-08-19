V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

VFC stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

