VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.55.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 327,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

