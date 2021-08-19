VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $148.04.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

