VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,012 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 put options.

PPH opened at $76.30 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.