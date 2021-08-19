Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,279,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 301,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.