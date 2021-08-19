Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.11. 293,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

