Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Holdings Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 139,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $6,476,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE stock opened at $204.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $207.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.