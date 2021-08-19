Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 7,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

