Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.08. 3,961,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,646. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

