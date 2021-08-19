Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

