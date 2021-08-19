VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VTTGF stock opened at $270.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.42. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $270.42 and a 52 week high of $270.42.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

