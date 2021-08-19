Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $780,635 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,690. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

