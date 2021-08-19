Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.44. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

