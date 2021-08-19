Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,694.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,570.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

