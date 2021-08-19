Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 758,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,092. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

