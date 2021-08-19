Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,070. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock worth $1,767,080. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

