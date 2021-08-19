Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after acquiring an additional 845,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,757. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

