Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.62 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $88.62 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00198008 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,060,399,582 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.