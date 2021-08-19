VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 828.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 37.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

