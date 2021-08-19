Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertiv by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertiv by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

VRT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.59. 1,458,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

