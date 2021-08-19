Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of VSCO opened at $66.42 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

