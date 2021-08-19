VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Market Cap of $26.24 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

