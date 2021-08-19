Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 0.3%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 703.12 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 702 ($9.17). 74,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 198,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 689.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 607.13 and a quick ratio of 607.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.